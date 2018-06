Kim, Trump sign "important" "comprehensive" document

Top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump signed a document Tuesday after their historic summit.



At the signing ceremony, Trump said it was "a very important document, pretty comprehensive document."



For his part, Kim called it "a historic document," saying that the two sides will "leave the past behind" and the world will "see a major change."