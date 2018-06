Trump says US will stop war games with S.Korea

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States would stop conducting annual war games with South Korea, which the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) had denounced as a dress rehearsal for northward invasion.



Trump made the remark during a press conference after a historic summit with top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa.