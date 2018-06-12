People make Zongzi to greet upcoming Dragon Boat Festival across China

A resident makes Zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Zhangjiajie City, central China's Hunan Province, June 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Yongbing)

Residents and children make Zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival at a community in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Hang Xingwei)

People pick leaves to make Zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in forest of Zhangjiajie City, central China's Hunan Province, June 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Yongbing)

A woman and a child take part in a competition of making Zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Chongqing, southwest China, June 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Min)

Residents take part in a competition of making Zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Chongqing, southwest China, June 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Min)