Quan Fujian pulls noodles at his restaurant in Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province, June 7, 2018. Fushan noodle is a traditional dish which is popular in Shandong Province. The noodle is hand pulled and cooked with various sauces and broths. The making of Fushan noodle was listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage of Shandong in 2013. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

