Word matters







Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"He was observing the escalator and was very focused, as if lost in his own world. Then he suddenly jumped onto the buffer between the two escalators and began to climb upward."So said a woman surnamed Xie. Xie recalled that at around 4 pm on Saturday, when she was taking the escalator at the Tuanjiehu station of Line 10, she saw a man who was behaving strangely. She said he was standing beside the escalator but did not intend to take it and was muttering something to himself. A video shot by another witness showed that the man used the raised areas along the buffer between the escalators to climb up. According to the subway, these raised areas were installed to slow someone down if they fell onto the buffer. The man violated Beijing subway regulations. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)