Sailor tests countermeasure washdown system on frigate Wuhu

The guided-missile frigate Wuhu (Hull 539) attached to a destroyer flotilla of the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command fires its rocket-propelled depth charges at underwater targets during a maritime live-fire test in late May, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zou Xiangmin)

The guided-missile frigate Wuhu (Hull 539) attached to a destroyer flotilla of the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command fires a chaff round from a chaff and decoy launching system during a maritime live-fire test in late May, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zou Xiangmin)

A sailor participates in a test of the countermeasure washdown system on the deck of the guided-missile frigate Wuhu (Hull 539) during a maritime live-fire test in late May, 2018. He is assigned to a destroyer flotilla of the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zou Xiangmin)

Sailors wearing firefighting ensembles practice firefighting skills and techniques by battling a simulated fire in a cabin of the guided-missile frigate Wuhu (Hull 539) during a maritime live-fire test in late May, 2018. They are assigned to a destroyer flotilla of the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zou Xiangmin)

A ship-borne transport helicopter takes off from the flight deck of the guided-missile frigate Wuhu (Hull 539) during a maritime live-fire test in late May, 2018. They are attached to a destroyer flotilla of the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zou Xiangmin)