Penka the cow spared death over crossing EU border

Bulgarian authorities announced Monday that Penka, the cow who risked death by straying over the European Union border, will not be put down after all.



"Laboratory analyses of the cow that spent 15 days in Serbia and crossed the border back (into Bulgaria) are negative for all the tested diseases," Bulgaria's Food Safety Agency announced Monday.



"She will not be killed and will return to her herd by the end of the week," agency spokeswoman Ekaterina Stoilova confirmed to AFP.



Penka's plight went viral on social media and made headlines around the world after her owner Ivan Haralampiev, from the western village of Kopilovtsi, launched an appeal 10 days ago to save her.



By Monday more than 30,750 people - including former Beatle Paul McCartney - had signed an online petition to save Penka addressed to EU institutions.



Penka's fans shared her story with the hashtag #SavePenka and even wrote a poem describing her odyssey.



A happy Haralampiev told Bulgarian media on Monday that he was very grateful "to all the people from across the world who stood up for my poor animal."



"You have no idea how much stress this cost me but it was worth it," Haralampiev said, adding that he was looking forward to an emotional reunion.



Penka would have "luxury fodder" and "lots of caresses" to look forward to and had become "very special" for the family, he said.





