Wang Yi: Ghana an important cooperative partner for China

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Ghanaian counterpart Shirley Ayokor Botchwey on Monday afternoon in Beijing.
This is the first official visit of Botchwey since she took office in 2017.
Wang said China deems Ghana as an important cooperative partner and will promote continuous development of bilateral relations, following President Xi Jinping's African policy of sincerity, real results, affinity, and good faith.
China is happy that President Akufo-Addo has confirmed to attend China-Africa Cooperation Forum Beijing Summit in September, Wang added.
Botchwey said Ghanaian government looks forward to further deepening bilateral traditional friendship and upgrading the two countries' relations to a new level.
Botchwey also conveyed Ghana President Akufo-Addo's expectation on China-Africa Cooperation Forum Beijing Summit.
She said Ghana eagerly wanted to learn from China's experience in reform and opening up, and actively participate in the development of Belt and Road
Initiative.
Wang said both sides should strengthen strategic cooperation under multilateral framework to jointly uphold the two countries' fundamental interests and the common interests of the developing countries.