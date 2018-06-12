Button football hot in Brazil

The ball goes right over the defenders and into the corner of the net. Goal for Zidane!



Well, at least a goal for a little plastic disk with the French football legend's name on it.



Welcome to the wacky world of button football. Brazil is just as much a powerhouse in this form of the beautiful game as the regular kind played on a field.



Players stand at a special table, each with a team of 11 plastic disks about the size of poker chips.



Competitors then take turns to use a separate piece to flick their players, which then strike a small ball around the field.



Alexandre Cerqueira Gil, who was playing "Zinedine Zidane," goes every Saturday morning to meet fellow button football aficionados for pick-up games in Rio de Janeiro's Sao Salvador square.



"We manage to recreate most of the situations you get in football," said Gil, a 54-year-old lawyer.



The game is played all over Brazil, as well as in a handful of other countries, but regional variations are common, meaning it can be surprisingly tricky to master.





