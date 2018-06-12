Learning Chinese

Chat attack

fast moving consumer goods



快消品



(kuài xiāo pǐn)

A: Where did the hair clip I just bought yesterday go? Why can't I find it anywhere?



我昨天刚刚买的发卡到哪里去了？我怎么到处都找不到？



(wǒ zuótiān ɡānɡɡānɡ mǎi de fàqiǎ dào nǎlǐ qù le? wǒ zěnme dàochù dōu zhǎo búdào?)

B: Haha. This is what we call fast moving consumer goods. They really like to play hide and seek with you. They disappear really quickly after you buy them. The nail clippers I bought before were the same way.



哈哈,这就是所谓的快消品,它们很喜欢跟你躲猫猫,买回来之后它们很快就不见了。我之前买的指甲刀也是这样。



(haha, zhè jiùshì suǒwèi de kuài xiāo pǐn, tāmén hěn xǐhuān ɡēn nǐ duǒ māomāo, mǎi huílái zhīhòu tāmén hěnkuài jiù bújiàn le. wǒ zhīqián mǎi de zhǐjia dāo yěshì zhèyànɡ.)

A: That's not a fast moving consumer good. It's clearly just me not being careful and always losing things. I can't keep count of all the erasers I lost as a child.



哪有什么快消品,分明就是自己粗心大意,还总是把东西乱放。我小时候都不知道丢过多少块橡皮了。



(nǎyǒu shénme kuài xiāo pǐn, fēnmínɡ jiùshì zìjǐ cūxīn dàyì, hái zǒnɡshì bǎ dōnɡxī luànfànɡ. wǒ xiǎo shíhòu dōu bù zhīdàodiū ɡuò duōshǎo kuài xiànɡpí le.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





