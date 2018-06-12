Happy birthday:



I will be best to keep things simple today. Unnecessary complications will only lead to added stress for you and those around you. Your superiors are looking to promote someone to a position of authority. You should consider throwing your name in the hat. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 7, 11, 15.



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Good luck will be with you in every aspect of your life today except in those areas dealing with money. Tightening your belt will help you avoid unnecessary expenditures that will cause you to go over budget. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Taking part in community events will create opportunities for you to demonstrate your managerial skills. A close friend may be able to lend you hand in overcoming a difficult challenge. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Business partnerships will experience difficulties if you are not willing to do some give and take. You may have to lose a battle or two in order to win the war. Avoid working overtime or you may create unwanted stress at home. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Do not veer off the path when it comes to setting and keeping a budget. Your financial security will be jeopardized if you are not careful with the way you spend your money. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You may have to put your pride aside if you want to achieve your goals today. By keeping abreast of current trends you will be able to take advantage of current changes in the job market. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Music can be a useful source of inspiration as you go about your day. Hum, sing or just listen to some music and you will be able to accomplish much more than usual. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You may hear a rumor that sounds completely unbelievable, but a closer look will actually reveal some important information that others have overlooked. Travel will be favored for those working in the creative or entertainment industries. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



The alignment of the stars indicates that this an excellent time to work on creative projects. Allow your mind to run wild and free as you tap into the hidden depths of your imagination. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



The mistakes of the past can be an incredible burden to bear. It is time for you to put guilt aside and focus your energies into moving toward a brighter future. Your financial luck is on the rise, making this a good time to make some long-term investments. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



While having confidence in yourself is important, do not allow your accomplishments to go to your head. Your lucky streak could come to an end at any moment if you are not diligent enough. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Inspiration will hit you like a bolt of lightning. This feeling will fade before you know it, so make sure you find a way to capture it as quickly as possible. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



An uptick in your luck means you will be on quite the roll today. There is more than enough good fortune to go around, so feel free to let those around you take part. ✭✭✭✭