Puzzle

ACROSS1 Passover bread6 Accepted standards11 Anti anti14 Braid15 Best possible16 Clumsy simpleton17 Dictionary's precondition?20 Bay leaf or basil21 American Indian baby22 Hayfever-y26 Cattle drive member27 Waterfall sound28 Lubricating squirt31 Gets sum?32 907,184.74 grams33 Conduct, as business37 Proposition for a wannabe patriot?42 Artist studios43 Brief investment option44 Savor, as the moment47 Hallucinogenic drug48 Become disenchanted49 Took a curved path51 Brought on55 Height upright58 "My Name Is ___" (TV show)59 Only way to get off scot-free?64 Cashew or almond65 Provide a wide berth66 86 to drink67 Like con artists68 Exams69 Card of fortuneDOWN1 Fuel-ish abbr.2 Heady pint stuff3 Brief body art4 Flat stringed instrument5 "On the ___ hand"6 Rain clouds, fancy7 Poem of homage8 Be rewarded for sowing9 "Every ___ king"10 Loses one's footing11 Enjoyed a stick up?12 Bred13 Parts of auctions18 Bit of work19 Write down, as music22 Bachelor of ___23 Ill-gotten goods24 Actress Turner25 Tell in secret29 Thing with a beach30 Home for a beast33 King discovered in 192234 Be haymakered35 Is sick36 Kevin James' outfit?38 Grow fond of39 Mob scene40 Factual41 Makeshift softball field44 Some bathroom sinks45 Like master works46 Lacking in quantity48 Eyeball part50 Old gold coin52 Serves meals53 Helpful web page54 Explode56 Wander57 Eve's grandson60 Get ready for the movie61 Easter start?62 Affectionate utterance63 Little amphibian

Solution