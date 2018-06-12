Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Passover bread
6 Accepted standards
11 Anti anti
14 Braid
15 Best possible
16 Clumsy simpleton
17 Dictionary's precondition?
20 Bay leaf or basil
21 American Indian baby
22 Hayfever-y
26 Cattle drive member
27 Waterfall sound
28 Lubricating squirt
31 Gets sum?
32 907,184.74 grams
33 Conduct, as business
37 Proposition for a wannabe patriot?
42 Artist studios
43 Brief investment option
44 Savor, as the moment
47 Hallucinogenic drug
48 Become disenchanted
49 Took a curved path
51 Brought on
55 Height upright
58 "My Name Is ___" (TV show)
59 Only way to get off scot-free?
64 Cashew or almond
65 Provide a wide berth
66 86 to drink
67 Like con artists
68 Exams
69 Card of fortune
DOWN
1 Fuel-ish abbr.
2 Heady pint stuff
3 Brief body art
4 Flat stringed instrument
5 "On the ___ hand"
6 Rain clouds, fancy
7 Poem of homage
8 Be rewarded for sowing
9 "Every ___ king"
10 Loses one's footing
11 Enjoyed a stick up?
12 Bred
13 Parts of auctions
18 Bit of work
19 Write down, as music
22 Bachelor of ___
23 Ill-gotten goods
24 Actress Turner
25 Tell in secret
29 Thing with a beach
30 Home for a beast
33 King discovered in 1922
34 Be haymakered
35 Is sick
36 Kevin James' outfit?
38 Grow fond of
39 Mob scene
40 Factual
41 Makeshift softball field
44 Some bathroom sinks
45 Like master works
46 Lacking in quantity
48 Eyeball part
50 Old gold coin
52 Serves meals
53 Helpful web page
54 Explode
56 Wander
57 Eve's grandson
60 Get ready for the movie
61 Easter start?
62 Affectionate utterance
63 Little amphibian
Solution