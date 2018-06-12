Crossword

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Passover bread

  6 Accepted standards

 11 Anti anti

 14 Braid

 15 Best possible

 16 Clumsy simpleton

 17 Dictionary's precondition?

 20 Bay leaf or basil

 21 American Indian baby

 22 Hayfever-y

 26 Cattle drive member

 27 Waterfall sound

 28 Lubricating squirt

 31 Gets sum?

 32 907,184.74 grams

 33 Conduct, as business

 37 Proposition for a wannabe patriot?

 42 Artist studios

 43 Brief investment option

 44 Savor, as the moment

 47 Hallucinogenic drug

 48 Become disenchanted

 49 Took a curved path

 51 Brought on

 55 Height upright

 58 "My Name Is ___" (TV show)

 59 Only way to get off scot-free?

 64 Cashew or almond

 65 Provide a wide berth

 66 86 to drink

 67 Like con artists

 68 Exams

 69 Card of fortune

DOWN

  1 Fuel-ish abbr.

  2 Heady pint stuff

  3 Brief body art

  4 Flat stringed instrument

  5 "On the ___ hand"

 6 Rain clouds, fancy

  7 Poem of homage

  8 Be rewarded for sowing

  9 "Every ___ king"

 10 Loses one's footing

 11 Enjoyed a stick up?

 12 Bred

 13 Parts of auctions

 18 Bit of work

 19 Write down, as music

 22 Bachelor of ___

 23 Ill-gotten goods

 24 Actress Turner

 25 Tell in secret

 29 Thing with a beach

 30 Home for a beast

 33 King discovered in 1922

 34 Be haymakered

 35 Is sick

 36 Kevin James' outfit?

 38 Grow fond of

 39 Mob scene

 40 Factual

 41 Makeshift softball field

 44 Some bathroom sinks

 45 Like master works

 46 Lacking in quantity

 48 Eyeball part

 50 Old gold coin

 52 Serves meals

 53 Helpful web page

 54 Explode

 56 Wander

57 Eve's grandson

 60 Get ready for the movie

 61 Easter start?

 62 Affectionate utterance

 63 Little amphibian

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
