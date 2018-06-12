Canine couples take the plunge in mass wedding

Puppy love was in the air at a Shanghai mall on Saturday as a crowd of people and dogs gathered to watch a mass canine wedding ceremony.



Three Shiba Inu couples, groomed and dressed in costumes, were married on stage as their owners held up their marriage certificates and gave wedding speeches, video shows.



"Meet A-chai, a big boy," his owner told the crowd. "A-chai has been close friends with Qiqi (the bride) since they were puppies."



The owners were clear these unions were more than just about making purebreds.



"We hope that our dogs have found their soul mates," said the owner of another dog getting married.



"Breeding isn't the reason behind these marriages."



Nearly 100 Shiba Inu guests also witnessed the ceremony.



The event was a hit on Chinese social media. Some marveled at the adorable pups, while others expressed hopes that the ceremony would draw attention to animal welfare issues.



Pear Video

