Nine-City United Art Exhibition hits Shanghai

The 7th Nine-City United Art Exhibition is taking place at the bell tower of St. Mary's Hall in Changning district, a school that famous female writer Eileen Chang attended, Knews reported Tuesday. Shanghai is the first stop for this year's exhibition.



Nine-City United Art Exhibition, founded by Shanghai Morning Post and other mainstream media around China, is exhibited annually for two weeks in one city. But this year, the exhibition has a new format. It will last longer and be held at different commercial hubs in the city to cover a wider audience.



This year's exhibition focuses on unique and traditional artistic forms in Southeast China, such as fan art and brush paintings. It aims to showcase the latest achievements of ink painting and artists' innovations.

