China’s fast-growing mobile economy sparks employee complaints

China's booming mobile economy, while bringing convenience to people's daily lives, has also led to complaints from workers in the sector about falling incomes and worsening work conditions, which some industry insiders said showed a need for legislation for protecting workers in the new economy.



The most recent example is the trucking industry. A truck driver surnamed Wang from Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province, told the Global Times that the launch four years ago of Yunmanman, a Nanjing-based freight transportation and logistics mobile app, has reduced many drivers' income.



"As the platform is open to both drivers and customers who need to ship merchandise, many drivers are undercutting competitors by offering unrealistically low bids to get shipments. Without a pricing index, market players just fight with each other for lower prices," Wang complained.



Wang said that he could not make 10,000 yuan ($1,562) per month under such circumstance even though he works days and nights.



In 2016, the average annual income for truckers in China was 107,000 yuan, and 65.6 percent of drivers surveyed claimed to be at the lower end of the scale in terms of earnings, industry news site 360che.com reported in April.



A 30-something Beijing-based driver surnamed Huang who has been working for ride-sharing company Didi Chuxing for about 18 months had the same concerns as Wang. He noted that the platform generally charges a 25 percent commission per order from the driver, which is "way too high."



"The key issue is that the platform is taking away the [25 percent] quite easily and there's not much we can do about it," Huang told the Global Times.



Li Shuang, a lawyer at Beijing Ruitian Law Office, said the mobile economy itself isn't the problem. Rather, most domestic mobile start-ups have yet to make a profit, so they're pushing the burden to workers further down the industry chain.



"When there are diverse players in a highly competitive industry, the rights of labor can be guaranteed," he said.



China's labor laws don't include detailed clauses on industry rules, which gives start-ups leeway as to pricing. Experts also suggested that it is time for a law on labor contracts and workers' rights in sectors covering the new economy.



Li also suggested that China should also expand the role of labor unions to better protect new economy employees' interests.



"Unlike labor unions in foreign countries, most labor unions in China merely research and communicate on issues with governing bodies, and they cannot interfere in a company's decision-making process," he explained.



Nonetheless, Huang said he also benefits from being a Didi driver. For example, the platform allows the former factory worker, who was laid off several years ago, to have a stable income every month and work flexible hours.



Analysts said that China's trendy mobile economy is making the lives of ordinary people a lot easier by providing them with paying work and building direct communication channels with clients and consumers.



In 2017, China's sharing economy surged 47.2 percent year-on-year to 4.9 trillion yuan, according to a report by the People's Daily.



A total of 7.16 million people worked for sharing-economy platforms as of last year, representing 9.7 percent of new employees in cities and towns.



"The mobile economy is the future. It improves social efficiency… it's all about clicking a button and making the most of society's idle assets at a relatively lower cost," Liu Dingding, an independent industry analyst, told the Global Times.