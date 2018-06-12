German Chancellor Merkel on tightrope over disputed migrant policy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was fighting Tuesday to stamp out the first major row within her uneasy coalition, as disputes over her refugee policy returned to haunt her while she negotiates a broad EU asylum deal.



The discord within her conservative bloc burst into the open when Interior Minister Horst Seehofer of Merkel's Bavarian allies CSU hastily cancelled plans to present his "masterplan" on immigration.



The interior ministry said in a short statement that the presentation had been pushed back because "several points still need to be agreed."



Seehofer, the former premier of conservative Bavaria state, has long been one of the fiercest critics of Merkel's decision to open Germany's borders at the height of Europe's migration crisis in 2015.



The migrant influx has shaped German politics since. Voters handed Merkel her worst ever score in September's elections as well as giving the far-right AfD seats for the first time in the Bundestag.



With a crucial state election in Bavaria coming up in October, Seehofer and his Christian Social Union party are anxious to stop a hemorrhage of support to the anti-migrant and Islamophobic AfD.



The CSU's strategy is underpinned by Seehofer's 63-point immigration plan, anchored by the key proposal to push migrants back across the border.



Standing his ground late Monday, Seehofer stressed that all 63 points of his plan "are in my view necessary in order to restore control and order in Germany."



He added that he would not "publish a half-baked plan with lazy compromises."



Underlining what is at stake, broadcaster Deutschlandfunk said if no deal is found, "the choices there for the interior minister would be resignation or dismissal."



"That of course, would be the end of the coalition," it added.





