Former heavyweight champ Haye announces retirement

Former world heavyweight champion David Haye announced his retirement from the sport on Tuesday following his defeat by fellow Briton Tony Bellew in May.



The 37-year-old won 28 and lost four of his 32 fights since turning professional in 2002.



Londoner Haye won the WBA heavyweight title in 2009 when he outpointed giant Russian Nikolai Valuev in the Nuremberg Arena to become Britain's first world heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2004.



Arguably his most memorable night came in 2007 when he beat France's WBA and WBC world cruiserweight champion Jean-Marc Mormeck in Paris.



Haye fought Wladimir Klitschko in a heavyweight unification contest in 2011 but lost on a unanimous points decision after suffering a toe injury during the bout.



He only fought five times after the Klitschko defeat, his last two both ending in defeat by Bellew.



Haye will be remembered for putting spark into the heavyweight division with his dynamic style - and his ability to entertain and offend outside the ring.



In 2009, during a news conference to announce a title fight with Klitschko, he arrived in a T-shirt depicting him holding the severed head of the Ukrainian and his brother Vitaly Klitschko.



