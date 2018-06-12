Huawei back in Brazil

Chinese telecommunication giant Huawei has announced a partnership with Brazilian consumer electronics manufacturer Positivo as core to its return to the local smartphone market, industry portal zdnet.com reported on Tuesday.



It is reported that Huawei will be relaunching its mobile phones in Brazil in August or September. Positivo will handle the import, sales, after-sales service and technical support for the Huawei products in Brazil.



Huawei operated in the Brazilian consumer market between 2013 and 2015 but failed due to reasons such as market barriers.



It is not yet clear which products will be chosen for the relaunch.





