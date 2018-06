CK Life drops farm deal

Hong Kong-listed CK Life Sciences Int'l (Holdings) Inc, an agricultural and healthcare company, said it had terminated the acquisition of a farm asset on May 31.



The deal was scrapped as it failed to meet relevant requirements to proceed, it said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.



The company planned to buy some farming land including vineyards and citrus orchards in the Australian state of Victoria for AS$46 million ($35 million).