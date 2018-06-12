Flex sets up innovation facility in Shanghai

Singapore-based intelligent solutions provider Flex has announced the opening of its new Shanghai Design and Innovation Center, which the company said is an important part of its global research and development (R&D) ecosystem.



The 9,427-square-meter facility has 19 design and engineering laboratories that spearhead technology development in areas such as audio and acoustics, augmented reality and human-machine interface, Patrick Boisselle, Flex's vice president of design and engineering, said on Tuesday at the opening ceremony.



The center is one more example of overseas companies' efforts to set up research centers in China. According to media reports, as of the end of 2016, Shanghai alone was home to 411 R&D centers set up by overseas companies.



Flex also displayed some of its finished products, like spoons for people with certain diseases and devices for electric cars, in the innovation center.



Gu Mingqiong, general manager of Flex Shanghai Design and Innovation Center, said that Flex's Shanghai R&D engineering team is mainly made up of Chinese experts.



"We do a lot of localized design and product development. Our technical research serves not only domestic customers but also overseas companies. In my observation, Chinese R&D has made leaps in progress in recent years," she told the Global Times on Tuesday.



Apart from the innovation center, Flex has an industrial park and 16 other facilities across China. Flex achieved global revenue of $25.4 billion in fiscal 2018, which ended on March 31, up 7 percent year-on-year.

