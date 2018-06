Workers load motorcycles on a truck to be delivered to their owners' hometowns from Palu, Sulawesi in Indonesia on Tuesday, as people travel to their hometowns to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Cities in the world's most populous Muslim-majority country empty out every year at the end of Ramadan as people head to villages to celebrate Eid with their families. Photo: AFP