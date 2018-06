Farmers harvest wheat in the fields in Wumaying Village of Nanpi County, north China's Hebei Province, June 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A combine harvester works in the fields in Wumaying Village of Nanpi County, north China's Hebei Province, June 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Farmers are busy with arranging wheat in the fields in Wumaying Village of Nanpi County, north China's Hebei Province, June 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)