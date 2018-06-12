Dandong excited about Trump-Kim summit, some concerns remain

For residents of Dandong in Northeast China's Liaoning Province, which sits on the China-North Korea border, the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could have huge economic significance.



On Tuesday, as the meeting began, many in Dandong expressed optimism that the summit could result in eased sanctions on North Korea and in turn bring economic benefits for the city. But some voiced doubts about whether the summit would produce any substantial results.



In a Dandong WeChat group of nearly 400 members, some enthusiastically discussed the meeting, with comments on whether the UN sanctions on North Korea might be removed and concerns about Trump going back on his word.



"Like most Dandong residents, I hope the meeting goes well and can achieve a good result," Sun Mingyang, manager of Yicheng Property Co in Dandong, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



"If North Korea really focuses on developing its economy, Dandong and even the whole of Northeast China will benefit from it," Sun said. However, "the question is whether related policies can be implemented in North Korea," he noted.



"After the UN sanctions were imposed on North Korea last year, Dandong's foreign trade sector tumbled. Though the local government of Dandong tried to build a positive business environment and encouraged trade enterprises to diversify, it had little effect. Trade with North Korea is needed," Sun said.



Jiang Xin, a Dandong resident, told the Global Times he was concerned that the much-anticipated North Korean opening-up might lead to a widening of the wealth gap, which is an issue that needs to be addressed.



"Dandong now faces a new round of development. We have to seize the opportunity to become like Shenzhen [an exemplar of China's reform and opening-up in South China's Guangdong Province]," Li Wenlong, another Dandong resident, told the Global Times.



