Children wearing crayfish outfits dance at a crayfish festival in Huaian, East China's Jiangsu Province on Monday. Farming of crayfish, a popular food across China, has become a massive industry for Huaian, which produces around 100,000 tons a year. Nationwide, the crayfish industry reached an economic value of 268.5 billion yuan ($41.93 billion) in 2017, up 83.15 percent year-on-year, according to media reports. Photo: IC