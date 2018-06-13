Asia's largest dredging vessel completes first sea trial

Tian Kun Hao, a Chinese-built dredging vessel, the largest of its kind in Asia, berths at a port in Qidong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 7, 2018. Tian Kun Hao, constructed by Tianjin Dredging Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of China Communication Construction Co., Ltd. (CCCC), finished its first sea trial. The 140-meter-long vessel, with the designed capacity to dredge 6,000 cubic meters per hour, can dig as deep as 35 meters under the sea floor. (Xinhua/Mao Zhenhua)

Tian Kun Hao, a Chinese-built dredging vessel, the largest of its kind in Asia, sails under a sea trial after departing a port in east China's Jiangsu Province, June 12, 2018. Tian Kun Hao, constructed by Tianjin Dredging Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of China Communication Construction Co., Ltd. (CCCC), finished its first sea trial. The 140-meter-long vessel, with the designed capacity to dredge 6,000 cubic meters per hour, can dig as deep as 35 meters under the sea floor. (Xinhua/Mao Zhenhua)

Tian Kun Hao, a Chinese-built dredging vessel, the largest of its kind in Asia, berths at a port in Qidong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 7, 2018. Tian Kun Hao, constructed by Tianjin Dredging Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of China Communication Construction Co., Ltd. (CCCC), finished its first sea trial. The 140-meter-long vessel, with the designed capacity to dredge 6,000 cubic meters per hour, can dig as deep as 35 meters under the sea floor. (Xinhua/Mao Zhenhua)

Photo taken on June 7, 2018 shows Tian Kun Hao, a Chinese-built dredging vessel, the largest of its kind in Asia, in east China's Jiangsu Province. Tian Kun Hao, constructed by Tianjin Dredging Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of China Communication Construction Co., Ltd. (CCCC), finished its first sea trial. The 140-meter-long vessel, with the designed capacity to dredge 6,000 cubic meters per hour, can dig as deep as 35 meters under the sea floor. (Xinhua/Mao Zhenhua)

Tian Kun Hao, a Chinese-built dredging vessel, the largest of its kind in Asia, sails under a sea trial after departing a port in east China's Jiangsu Province, June 11, 2018. Tian Kun Hao, constructed by Tianjin Dredging Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of China Communication Construction Co., Ltd. (CCCC), finished its first sea trial. The 140-meter-long vessel, with the designed capacity to dredge 6,000 cubic meters per hour, can dig as deep as 35 meters under the sea floor. (Xinhua/Mao Zhenhua)

Staff members work at the control room on Tian Kun Hao, a Chinese-built dredging vessel, the largest of its kind in Asia, June 7, 2018. Tian Kun Hao, constructed by Tianjin Dredging Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of China Communication Construction Co., Ltd. (CCCC), finished its first sea trial. The 140-meter-long vessel, with the designed capacity to dredge 6,000 cubic meters per hour, can dig as deep as 35 meters under the sea floor. (Xinhua/Mao Zhenhua)

Photo taken on June 7, 2018 shows Tian Kun Hao, a Chinese-built dredging vessel, the largest of its kind in Asia, in east China's Jiangsu Province. Tian Kun Hao, constructed by Tianjin Dredging Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of China Communication Construction Co., Ltd. (CCCC), finished its first sea trial. The 140-meter-long vessel, with the designed capacity to dredge 6,000 cubic meters per hour, can dig as deep as 35 meters under the sea floor. (Xinhua/Mao Zhenhua)

Staff members prepare a sea trial for Tian Kun Hao, a Chinese-built dredging vessel, the largest of its kind in Asia, at a port in Qidong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 7, 2018. Tian Kun Hao, constructed by Tianjin Dredging Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of China Communication Construction Co., Ltd. (CCCC), finished its first sea trial. The 140-meter-long vessel, with the designed capacity to dredge 6,000 cubic meters per hour, can dig as deep as 35 meters under the sea floor. (Xinhua/Mao Zhenhua)