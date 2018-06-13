Folk custom activity held in China's Hubei to greet upcoming Dragon Boat Festival

Children take baths with Chinese mugwort water in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, June 12, 2018. A folk custom activity was held in Zigui on Tuesday to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Wang Aiping)

An elder draws a pattern on a boy's forehead with realgar wine in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, June 12, 2018. A folk custom activity was held in Zigui on Tuesday to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Wang Aiping)

Children take baths with Chinese mugwort water in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, June 12, 2018. A folk custom activity was held in Zigui on Tuesday to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Wang Aiping)

People learn to make sachets in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, June 12, 2018. A folk custom activity was held in Zigui on Tuesday to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Wang Aiping)