Folk custom activity held in China's Hubei to greet upcoming Dragon Boat Festival

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/13 0:05:38

Children take baths with Chinese mugwort water in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, June 12, 2018. A folk custom activity was held in Zigui on Tuesday to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Wang Aiping)


 

An elder draws a pattern on a boy's forehead with realgar wine in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, June 12, 2018. A folk custom activity was held in Zigui on Tuesday to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Wang Aiping)


 

People learn to make sachets in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, June 12, 2018. A folk custom activity was held in Zigui on Tuesday to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Wang Aiping)


 

