Handmade hollow noodles increase income of local people in China's Hebei

A villager dries handmade hollow noodles in Wangqing Village, Handan City of north China's Hebei Province, June 12, 2018. Handmade hollow noodles increase the income of local people in Wangqing Village, where the making of the hollow noodles has a history of over 100 years. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

A villager dries handmade hollow noodles in Wangqing Village, Handan City of north China's Hebei Province, June 12, 2018. Handmade hollow noodles increase the income of local people in Wangqing Village, where the making of the hollow noodles has a history of over 100 years. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

A villager dries handmade hollow noodles in Wangqing Village, Handan City of north China's Hebei Province, June 12, 2018. Handmade hollow noodles increase the income of local people in Wangqing Village, where the making of the hollow noodles has a history of over 100 years. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)