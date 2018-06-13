Workers of experimental station busy sampling wheat to boost agricultural innovation

Staff member Chen Suying (front) carries newly-sampled wheat in test field of Nanpi Eco-Agricultural Experimental Station of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Nanpi County, north China's Hebei Province, June 12, 2018. Workers of the experimental station are busy sampling and calculating output of a project to boost agricultural innovation and increase crop production. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A staff member works in test field of Nanpi Eco-Agricultural Experimental Station of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Nanpi County, north China's Hebei Province, June 12, 2018. Workers of the experimental station are busy sampling and calculating output of a project to boost agricultural innovation and increase crop production. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Staff members work in test field of Nanpi Eco-Agricultural Experimental Station of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Nanpi County, north China's Hebei Province, June 12, 2018. Workers of the experimental station are busy sampling and calculating output of a project to boost agricultural innovation and increase crop production. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Staff members sample wheat in test field of Nanpi Eco-Agricultural Experimental Station of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Nanpi County, north China's Hebei Province, June 12, 2018. Workers of the experimental station are busy sampling and calculating output of a project to boost agricultural innovation and increase crop production. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A staff member of Nanpi Eco-Agricultural Experimental Station of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) analyzes soil salinity in Nanpi County, north China's Hebei Province, June 12, 2018. Workers of the experimental station are busy sampling and calculating output of a project to boost agricultural innovation and increase crop production. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)