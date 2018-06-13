People make Zongzi to greet upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in China's Inner Mongolia

Pupils make sachets in the shape of Zongzi, pyramid-shaped dumplings made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival at a primary school in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Ding Genhou)

Visitors and residents make colorful Zongzi, pyramid-shaped dumplings made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Tan Qinghe)

A resident makes colorful Zongzi, pyramid-shaped dumplings made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Tan Qinghe)

A pupil shows sachets in the shape of Zongzi, pyramid-shaped dumplings made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival at a primary school in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Ding Genhou)

Residents make colorful Zongzi, pyramid-shaped dumplings made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Tan Kaixing)

Photo taken on June 12, 2018 shows materials for making colorful Zongzi, pyramid-shaped dumplings made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tan Qinghe)