Kim Jong Un, Trump accept invitation to visit each other's country: KCNA

The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un has accepted an invitation from US President Donald Trump to visit the United States, said Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) Wednesday.



Reporting on the DPRK-US summit held Tuesday in Singapore, the KCNA also said Trump has accepted an invitation from Kim to visit Pyongyang at a time of his convenience.