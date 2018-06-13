UN chief welcomes de-escalation of political tension in Madagascar

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday welcomed the formation of a new government in Madagascar and the recent appointment of a prime minister in compliance with a ruling of the High Constitutional Court, said Guterres' spokesman.



The UN chief commended President Hery Rajaonarimampianina and Malagasy political actors for reaching a compromise in the interests of the people of Madagascar, said spokesman Stephane Dujarric in a statement.



The secretary-general appeals to all political actors to strengthen dialogue in order to safeguard the gains made in consolidating peace and democracy in the country and not to compromise the progress made toward achieving sustainable development, said the statement.



Guterres reiterated the commitment of the United Nations to support peaceful, credible and inclusive elections this year in line with the Constitution, it said.



The UN chief also applauded the ongoing close coordination between the United Nations and international partners, including the African Union and the Southern African Development Community, in supporting the Malagasy-led dialogue and reconciliation.



The Indian Ocean island nation of Madagascar has been plagued by a political crisis surrounding who can run in presidential elections that were scheduled for November and December.

