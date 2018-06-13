Hostage-taking in Paris over, armed man arrested

Police operation to dislodge an armed who seized two hostages early Tuesday at a Paris building ended with no casualties having been reported, said Interior Minister Gerard Collomb.



"The individual has been arrested and the hostages are out of danger," the minister tweeted.



A man, looking like a delivery man, held hostages after he stormed an office in a building located in Paris 10th district, BFMTV news channel reported.



He claimed having incendiary devices and an accomplice with explosive outside. He asked to have contact with Iranian ambassador during his hours-long dialogue with police, it added.



The incident did not appear to be terrorism-related, while the hostage taker's motive remains unknown, according to the report.

