Iran's FM heads to South Africa for talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran to Pretoria on Tuesday to hold talks with the South African senior officials on bilateral relations.



During his two-day visit, he is scheduled to meet with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu to discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries, according to Tasnim news agency.



Among a range of topics to discuss, the two sides will exchange views about the future of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



Expansion of comprehensive relations with the African nation is also on the agenda of the talks.



Zarif heads a high-ranking political and economic delegation and visits Pretoria at the official invitation.

