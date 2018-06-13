Former US President George H.W. Bush turns 94

Former US President George H.W. Bush is celebrating his 94th birthday on Tuesday in the state of Maine.



He became the first-ever former US president to reach the age of 94.



Bush is reportedly staying at his home in Kennebunkport on Tuesday, over a week after being released from a local hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.



According to reports, the nation's 41st president wants a low-key day and "no presents."



Several of his children are in town, including former President George W. Bush.



The elder Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, is spending the summer at his family compound in Kennebunkport. His wife, Barbara, died in April.

