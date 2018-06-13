British parliament confirms Brexit date

The British House of Commons lawmakers on Tuesday confirmed March 29, 2019 as the country's Brexit
date, rejecting a House of Lords move to change the date.
The move came as British Prime Minister Theresa May fought off a challenge to take the departure date out of her hands.
Peers in the House of Lords had amended the crucial Exiting the EU legislation that would have given parliament the power to approve an exit date, removing the government's fixed date of March 29, 2019.
By 326 votes to 301, the House of Commons rejected the measure, leaving the government's original timetable in place.