Couples take part in group wedding in Lisbon, Portugal

A bride is accompanied by family members to the church to attend a group wedding in Lisbon, capital of Portugal, on June 12, 2018. A total of 16 couples got married during the group wedding as part of the month-long Lisbon Festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Couples take part in a group wedding in Lisbon, capital of Portugal, on June 12, 2018. A total of 16 couples got married during the group wedding as part of the month-long Lisbon Festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Couples take part in a group wedding in Lisbon, capital of Portugal, on June 12, 2018. A total of 16 couples got married during the group wedding as part of the month-long Lisbon Festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Couples take part in a group wedding in Lisbon, capital of Portugal, on June 12, 2018. A total of 16 couples got married during the group wedding as part of the month-long Lisbon Festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Couples take part in a group wedding in Lisbon, capital of Portugal, on June 12, 2018. A total of 16 couples got married during the group wedding as part of the month-long Lisbon Festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)