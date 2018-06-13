Myanmar to construct national water resources committee headquarters with World Bank loan

Myanmar has borrowed 10 million US dollars' loan from the World Bank to construct the headquarters of the National Water Resources Committee (NWRC) , the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Wednesday.



Along with the headquarters, a hydro-informatics center will also be built, Dr. Khin Ni Ni Thein, secretary of the committee's advisory team, was quoted as saying.



Japan's Nippon Koei Company, which won the tender to implement the project, is in the process of drawing the design for the construction project scheduled to start next year.



The building will be built on a land plot in Yangon's Mayangone township.



The Hydro-Infromatics Center, attached with the NWRC, will scientifically calculate water-related disaster and will draw a plan for the development of the Ayayawaddy River basin and will also train water-related experts.



The NWRC was established by the previous government but was reformed during the incumbent government tenure with Vice President U Henry Van Thio as chairman.

