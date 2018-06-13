Polish Vodka Museum opens to public

People taste vodka at the Polish Vodka Museum in Warsaw, Poland, on June 12, 2018. The Polish Vodka Museum opened to the public on Tuesday in a section of former vodka factory. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

A visitor takes photos of different brands of Polish vodka at the Polish Vodka Museum in Warsaw, Poland, on June 12, 2018. The Polish Vodka Museum opened to the public on Tuesday in a section of former vodka factory. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

Actors and musicians perform during the opening ceremony at the Polish Vodka Museum in Warsaw, Poland, on June 12, 2018. The Polish Vodka Museum opened to the public on Tuesday in a section of former vodka factory. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

A visitor views a digital exhibit at the Polish Vodka Museum in Warsaw, Poland, on June 12, 2018. The Polish Vodka Museum opened to the public on Tuesday in a section of former vodka factory. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)