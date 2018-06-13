Foreign railway executives visit training base for high-speed railway staff in Wuhan

A railway executive from Jordan experiences a simulation of high-speed train driving at a training base for high-speed railway staff in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 12, 2018. Altogether 63 railway executives from 13 countries including Thailand, Sri Lanka and Laos visited the training base Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Staff members introduce the dispatching and conducting work for foreigners at a training base for high-speed railway staff in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 12, 2018. Altogether 63 railway executives from 13 countries including Thailand, Sri Lanka and Laos visited the training base Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A railway executive from Ghana watches a model of Fuxing bullet train at a training base for high-speed railway staff in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 12, 2018. Altogether 63 railway executives from 13 countries including Thailand, Sri Lanka and Laos visited the training base Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Staff members present a simulation of high-speed train driving for foreigners at a training base for high-speed railway staff in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 12, 2018. Altogether 63 railway executives from 13 countries including Thailand, Sri Lanka and Laos visited the training base Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A railway executive from Kenya experiences a simulation of high-speed train driving at a training base for high-speed railway staff in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 12, 2018. Altogether 63 railway executives from 13 countries including Thailand, Sri Lanka and Laos visited the training base Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)