Top US diplomat to visit S.Korea after DPRK-US summit

Top US diplomat planned to visit South Korea late Wednesday, just a day after a historic summit between top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was scheduled to arrive in South Korea later in the day to meet South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, according to Seoul's foreign ministry and local media reports.
Pompeo and Kang will hold a bilateral meeting and a trilateral meeting, including their Japanese counterpart, in Seoul Thursday before holding a joint press conference.
It will mark the first official visit by the top US diplomat to South Korea since he took office in April.
After holding the first-ever summit in Singapore with the DPRK leader, Trump said he would send Pompeo to South Korea to explain the outcome of the DPRK-US summit to the South Korean side.
The Kim-Trump summit was held Tuesday in Singapore's resort island of Sentosa, where the leaders signed a joint statement in which Kim and Trump agreed to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula
in exchange for security guarantees of the DPRK.
Pyongyang and Washington also agreed to establish new bilateral relations and build a lasting and stable peace regime on the peninsula.