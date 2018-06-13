Muslims around world prepare for Eid al-Fitr

A sweet maker shows special sweets for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr in Damascus, Syria, on June 12, 2018. Syrians will observe the Eid al-Fitr feast after the end of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

A sweet maker prepares special sweets for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr in Damascus, Syria, on June 12, 2018. Syrians will observe the Eid al-Fitr feast after the end of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

Syrians walk past a sweetshop showcasing special sweets ahead the upcoming Eid al-Fitr in Damascus, Syria, on June 12, 2018. Syrians will observe the Eid al-Fitr feast after the end of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

A man buys traditional pastry ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr in Tehran, capital of Iran, on June 12, 2018. Local people in Tehran do shopping and preparations for the Eid Al-Fitr holiday which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)