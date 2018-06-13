Huawei's scaffold banner in Madrid wins Guinness World Record

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/13 11:03:54

People pose for photos with the Guinness World Record certificate in front of the Huawei P20 Pro advertisement outside a building in Madrid, Spain, June 12, 2018. Huawei on Tuesday received a Guinness World Record certificate for "the largest scaffold banner in the world". (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)


 

Photo taken on June 12, 2018 shows a scaffold banner advertising Huawei P20 Pro outside a building in Madrid, Spain. Huawei on Tuesday received a Guinness World Record certificate for "the largest scaffold banner in the world". (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)


 

