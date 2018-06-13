Flower planting industry helps raise villagers' income in Chongqing, SW China

A farmer tends flowers at Yanshanhong Village in the Wulong District of Chongqing, southwest China, June 12, 2018. Flower planting industry was developed at Yanshanhong Village as an approach to raise villagers' income. Yanshanhong residents can earn dividends as shareholders of the village's company as well as salaries for laboring. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

