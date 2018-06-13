Int'l community welcomes historic Kim-Trump meeting

Top politicians and officials worldwide have praised the landmark summit between Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and US President Donald Trump in Singapore on Tuesday.
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the meeting was of great significance, and something China had long called for.
"We hope that the two leaders will work to eliminate barriers, build mutual trust, overcome difficulties, and reach basic consensus and make substantive progress in promoting denuclearization and establishment of a peace mechanism on the Korean Peninsula
," he said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "congratulated" Trump on the landmark summit. "It is an important first step in the effort to dismantle the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons," he said in a statement released by his office.
Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said the historic joint statement signed in Singapore include foundations for achieving permanent peace between the United States and the DPRK, and securing security and peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Such a significant historic step would contribute to removing long years of tensions in the region, he said.
The Nepali Ministry of Foreign Affairs
believed that the momentum generated by the summit will be followed through.
"Nepal hopes that the commitments contained in the statement will be implemented to pave the way for lasting peace and stability on the Korean peninsula," said the ministry in a statement.
Brazil praised the two leaders' willingness to seek peace and understanding through dialogue and diplomacy, hoping that their talks will continue to evolve positively so as to contribute to peace and security, said Brizilian Foreign Ministry in a statement.
Various European countries have also expressed congratulations and support for the summit.
Slovenian President Borut Pahor said the two leaders showed their awareness of the risks to global peace they faced, and boldly took the historic step towards peace and security.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas echoed Pahor, saying that the meeting is the first step towards the right direction for concrete and practical results.
Describing the summit as "the beginning of a long process," Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini said that "the progress from now on is decisive," hoping it will lead to a peace deal on the Korean Peninsula.
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis views the meeting positively, saying that he hopes all the issues will be resolved and the latent threat of war in the region will be avoided.
Commenting on the outcome of the summit in a television interview, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz said that the declaration offers "very important information" and that he hopes it will be "put into action."
Cyprus is highly pleased with the accord between the United States and the DPRK for denuclearization, which is an "impressively positive development," said Cyprian government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou.
"The improvement of international relations is in the benefit of the whole world," Prodromou said.
Kim and Trump gathered in Singapore on Tuesday for a historic meeting. Under a joint statement, Pyongyang and Washington agreed on complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for security guarantees for the DPRK.
The two leaders conducted a "comprehensive, in-depth and sincere exchange of opinions" on issues related to the establishment of a new DPRK-US relationship and building a lasting and robust peace regime on the peninsula, the joint statement said.
