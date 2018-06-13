Mega Chinese Cultural Exhibition enters Sri Lanka

A mega Chinese cultural exhibition titled "Silk Road
Memory - NICE Choice Exhibition of Chinese Creative Cultural Products" kicked off in Sri Lankan capital Colombo on Tuesday, displaying China's popular culture such as Kung Fu.
The exhibition was jointly organized by China Cultural Center in Sri Lanka and the Network of International Culturalink Entities of China.
China's Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Cheng Xueyuan, said at the launch of the event that such exhibitions would provide an opportunity for the Sri Lankan people to learn about the development of China's cultural industry development and also provide a platform for professionals from both countries to learn from each other.
"The cultural industry or the cultural creative industry has become a new growth force of the world economy and will lead the economic development in the future," Cheng said.
The Ambassador added that the exhibition taking Silk Road as its theme reflects the close bond between China and Sri Lanka as the Ancient Silk Road linked the two peoples.
"The 21st century Maritime Silk Road will promote the common development of our two countries," the ambassador said.
The exhibition which last till June 16, displayed products in six thematic sections, namely Rhythm of Porcelain, Legend of Chinese Kung Fu, Beautiful Life, Festival Gifts, Dreaming about Dunhuang, and Digital China.