China upgrades speed of homegrown maglev train to 160km per hour

State-owned CRRC Co Ltd has rolled out an upgraded 160-kilometer-per-hour 500-passenger commercial maglev train in Zhuzhou, Central China's Hunan Province, media reports said on Wednesday.



CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co, a key high-speed train-maker under umbrella State-owned train firm CRRC, said the new maglev train is a significant upgrade of an earlier type known as the commercial maglev 1.0. The company also said it obtained proprietary system integration technology and core technologies.



The new train, known as the commercial maglev 2.0, has three carriages and saw its traction efficiency improve by 30 percent, allowing it to boost its passenger load to 500 people.



The company already runs the commercial maglev 1.0 train with a top speed of 100 kilometers per hour in provincial capital Changsha.



Also, the train already had a safe operation record over 1.7 million kilometers and had already transported 6 million passengers in total.



The commercial maglev 2.0 follows the same technological route as the commercial maglev 1.0, using the same track but making improvements in systems, including traction, and using a light-weight body made up of aluminum and compound material.



The company also announced plans on Wednesday to develop the commercial maglev 3.0, which will boast a higher speed of 200 kilometers per hour.



The development of Zhuzhou's maglev train has already attracted potential buyers from 35 countries and regions around the world, the company was quoted as saying in the media reports.