Drones assist afforestation in Taihang Mountain

Drones will become a new force in the afforestation of Taihang Mountain, which meanders across several provinces and Beijing in north China.



The forestry authority in central China's Henan Province said drones could fit in places where helicopters cannot make accurate seeding on the complex mountain terrain. Drones are also less affected by bad weather than helicopters.



Helicopters remain the major force of afforestation in Taihang Mountain. Henan Province plans aerial seeding over an area of 17,946 hectares in the mountain this year, the province's largest ever annual afforestation.



Forestry officials said that as drones flew at a low height they could ensure accurate seeding. Among the total afforestation plan, 667 hectares of aerial seeding will be conducted by oil-fueled drones, each with a maximum carrying capacity of 75 kg of plant seeds.



The mountains meandering over Shanxi, Henan and Hebei provinces and Beijing have a dry climate and poor plantation coverage, which has hindered local economic development. The mountain was designated as a key area for afforestation in 1986.



The afforestation of economically valuable fruit trees such as peach, apricot and forsythia have not only helped curb desertification but also brought economic benefits to the region.

