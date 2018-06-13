People greet 2018 Russia World Cup finals in different ways

A vendor sells flags and T-shirts in Beirut, Lebanon, on June 12, 2018. Although Lebanon's national team is not qualified for the 2018 Russia World Cup finals, the Lebanese are still passionate about football and greet the event in different ways. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

A boy stands by the poster of a Brazilian footballer in Beirut, Lebanon, on June 12, 2018. Although Lebanon's national team is not qualified for the 2018 Russia World Cup finals, the Lebanese are still passionate about football and greet the event in different ways. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

A pedestrian walks past a wall graffiti of a Brazilian footballer before the upcoming Russia 2018 World Cup finals, in Kolkata, India, June 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

A pedestrian stands in front of a wall graffiti of a Brazilian footballer before the upcoming Russia 2018 World Cup finals, in Kolkata, India, June 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)