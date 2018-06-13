Happy birthday:



Trouble will strike from out of the blue today. There won't be much you can do to prepare, but don't let this setback get you down. You still have an extremely promising future ahead of you, so get back up, brush yourself off and keep trekking forward. Your lucky numbers: 3, 6, 8, 10, 16.



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Friendship, love and romance will be major focuses today. This will be the perfect time to go out and strike up a conversation with someone new. Things are looking up when it comes to your career. ✭✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You may have to burn your candle at both ends over the next few days if you want to make your dreams come true. While this is sure to prove tiresome, it will be worth all the effort when you finally succeed. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



There is no such thing as a free lunch. Before you accept help from others, make sure you find out first what they expect in return. Do not be shy when it comes to speaking your mind. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Do not make promises that you are not 100 percent positive you can keep. There are many things that are beyond your control, so give your word carefully. Pushing yourself too hard may lead to minor health difficulties. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Anger will cause you to lose focus today. If you start to boil over remove yourself from the situation as soon as you can. It may not be the politest move, but it's still better than blowing up in front of everyone. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Your efforts are beginning to bear fruit. Continue adding to this positive energy by making some changes that will improve your life personally and professionally. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Family relationships may become strained if you demand too much from the ones you love. Share how you feel with those close to you, but try to avoid making them feel guilty about how you feel. Money matters will be highlighted. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Make sure you look before you leap today. You will only be able to accomplish your goals after careful and meticulous planning. It will be a good idea to have someone check over all your plans before you decide to take action. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You will be filled with an endless supply of positive energy today. Although you may feel that you can handle everything yourself, do not hesitate to ask for a helping hand if you need it. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Achieving your goals will take some time, so make sure you are prepared for the long haul. Your helpful nature is both a good and bad thing. When you are taking care of others, remember to take care of yourself as well. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You are only fooling yourself by thinking that a certain problem in your life will go away on its own if you ignore it long enough. It's time for you to come back to reality and do what must be done. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Alliances will be key, so make sure you are on your best behavior today. Your financial luck is looking up. ✭✭✭✭