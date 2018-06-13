Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Business abbr.
5 It gets corny
8 Terrell with the good hands
13 Like dental exams
14 Hot spew
15 Journalist Shriver
16 Twisted "same" place
17 Red berry producer
18 Imitating
19 Movie theater staples
22 Green sin?
23 "All you can ___"
24 Too-heavy lifting hazard
27 Hole poker
29 Go way slow
33 Love poetry Muse
34 Blue dyes
36 "Disco" time, historically
37 Spousal enterprises
40 Striker on its belly
41 Soft leather
42 Metal fastener
43 Cheep accommodation?
45 "Mature" prefix
46 Exclusively
47 Delicacy fish
49 Baby in a barnyard
50 Sweet, long-lasting treat
58 De-weaponize
59 Yours and mine
60 Hoarfrost kin
61 Skits showcase
62 A of geometry
63 Dashing style, fancy
64 Vacuumed? No, less
65 Catered
66 Bad impression result?
DOWN
1 Big-time gambler's perk
2 Nabisco cookie
3 Filing tool
4 Womb nourishment
5 Human barker
6 Old Roman egg
7 2018 college football champs, briefly
8 Mutual of ___
9 Forest creature
10 Activist Brockovich
11 Three square
12 Is droopy
14 Cocoon inhabitant
20 "Green" crop, sometimes
21 Honeycomb divisions
24 Virile dude
25 Irregularly notched
26 Interstate attachments
27 Hot shot point
28 Clean, as windows
30 Chutzpah
31 Bit of fishing gear
32 Too quick to act
34 On ___ diem basis
35 Park activity
38 Involving two parts
39 Like some furnaces
44 Convert to confetti
46 Chip condiment
48 Ant, old-school
49 Like cooking apples
50 Dogs needing a home
51 Fresh
52 Rant partner
53 Bread unit
54 Fake fly
55 Stack
56 Arabian Sea country
57 Front of a "house"
Solution