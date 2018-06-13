Puzzle

ACROSS1 Business abbr.5 It gets corny8 Terrell with the good hands13 Like dental exams14 Hot spew15 Journalist Shriver16 Twisted "same" place17 Red berry producer18 Imitating19 Movie theater staples22 Green sin?23 "All you can ___"24 Too-heavy lifting hazard27 Hole poker29 Go way slow33 Love poetry Muse34 Blue dyes36 "Disco" time, historically37 Spousal enterprises40 Striker on its belly41 Soft leather42 Metal fastener43 Cheep accommodation?45 "Mature" prefix46 Exclusively47 Delicacy fish49 Baby in a barnyard50 Sweet, long-lasting treat58 De-weaponize59 Yours and mine60 Hoarfrost kin61 Skits showcase62 A of geometry63 Dashing style, fancy64 Vacuumed? No, less65 Catered66 Bad impression result?DOWN1 Big-time gambler's perk2 Nabisco cookie3 Filing tool4 Womb nourishment5 Human barker6 Old Roman egg7 2018 college football champs, briefly8 Mutual of ___9 Forest creature10 Activist Brockovich11 Three square12 Is droopy14 Cocoon inhabitant20 "Green" crop, sometimes21 Honeycomb divisions24 Virile dude25 Irregularly notched26 Interstate attachments27 Hot shot point28 Clean, as windows30 Chutzpah31 Bit of fishing gear32 Too quick to act34 On ___ diem basis35 Park activity38 Involving two parts39 Like some furnaces44 Convert to confetti46 Chip condiment48 Ant, old-school49 Like cooking apples50 Dogs needing a home51 Fresh52 Rant partner53 Bread unit54 Fake fly55 Stack56 Arabian Sea country57 Front of a "house"

Solution