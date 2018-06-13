Crossword

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Business abbr.

  5 It gets corny

  8 Terrell with the good hands

 13 Like dental exams

 14 Hot spew

 15 Journalist Shriver

 16 Twisted "same" place

 17 Red berry producer

 18 Imitating

 19 Movie theater staples

 22 Green sin?

 23 "All you can ___"

 24 Too-heavy lifting hazard

 27 Hole poker

 29 Go way slow

 33 Love poetry Muse

 34 Blue dyes

36 "Disco" time, historically

 37 Spousal enterprises

 40 Striker on its belly

 41 Soft leather

 42 Metal fastener

 43 Cheep accommodation?

 45 "Mature" prefix

 46 Exclusively

 47 Delicacy fish

 49 Baby in a barnyard

 50 Sweet, long-lasting treat

 58 De-weaponize

 59 Yours and mine

60 Hoarfrost kin

 61 Skits showcase

 62 A of geometry

 63 Dashing style, fancy

 64 Vacuumed? No, less

 65 Catered

66 Bad impression result?

DOWN

  1 Big-time gambler's perk

  2 Nabisco cookie

  3 Filing tool

  4 Womb nourishment

  5 Human barker

  6 Old Roman egg

  7 2018 college football champs, briefly

  8 Mutual of ___

  9 Forest creature

 10 Activist Brockovich

 11 Three square

 12 Is droopy

 14 Cocoon inhabitant

 20 "Green" crop, sometimes

 21 Honeycomb divisions

 24 Virile dude

 25 Irregularly notched

 26 Interstate attachments

 27 Hot shot point

 28 Clean, as windows

 30 Chutzpah

 31 Bit of fishing gear

 32 Too quick to act

 34 On ___ diem basis

 35 Park activity

 38 Involving two parts

 39 Like some furnaces

 44 Convert to confetti

 46 Chip condiment

 48 Ant, old-school

 49 Like cooking apples

 50 Dogs needing a home

 51 Fresh

 52 Rant partner

 53 Bread unit

 54 Fake fly

 55 Stack

56 Arabian Sea country

 57 Front of a "house"

Solution



 

